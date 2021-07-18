Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)’s stock price was down 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $62.81 and last traded at $63.09. Approximately 3,008 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 364,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.85.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Danaos from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Danaos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds assumed coverage on Danaos in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.31.

Get Danaos alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.84.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Danaos had a net margin of 86.41% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $132.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.01 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaos Co. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is 27.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impala Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaos by 218.7% in the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 826,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,015,000 after purchasing an additional 567,343 shares in the last quarter. Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,014,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Danaos by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 215,918 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,712,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Danaos during the 4th quarter valued at $3,673,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaos during the first quarter worth $5,393,000. 24.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Danaos (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.