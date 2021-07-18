Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Short Interest Up 91.9% in June

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 276,700 shares, a growth of 91.9% from the June 15th total of 144,200 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 444,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NYSE DAC opened at $62.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Danaos has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Danaos had a net margin of 86.41% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $132.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.01 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaos will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Fearnley Fonds assumed coverage on Danaos in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Danaos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Danaos from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAC. Impala Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaos by 218.7% in the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 826,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,015,000 after buying an additional 567,343 shares in the last quarter. Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,014,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Danaos in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,673,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaos in the 1st quarter worth about $5,393,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Danaos by 15,216.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 107,215 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 106,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

