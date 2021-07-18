Daily Mail and General Trust (OTCMKTS:DMTGF) Shares Up 21.3%

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (OTCMKTS:DMTGF) shot up 21.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.40 and last traded at $15.40. 4,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,233% from the average session volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.70.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DMTGF. raised shares of Daily Mail and General Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Daily Mail and General Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.75.

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

