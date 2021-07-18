D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 347,291 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,399 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $30,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,484,788.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DHI stock opened at $86.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 5.54. The firm has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Argus boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.78.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

