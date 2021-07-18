CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Short Interest Update

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,680,000 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the June 15th total of 5,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,867.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in CyrusOne by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 5.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period.

CONE stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,164. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CyrusOne has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $86.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 199.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.42.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.31%.

CONE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.27.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

