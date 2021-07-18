CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 3,269 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 28,024 shares.The stock last traded at $57.51 and had previously closed at $57.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $614.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.78.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $60.92 million for the quarter. CVR Partners had a negative net margin of 30.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.11%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CVR Partners stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.08% of CVR Partners as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVR Partners Company Profile (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

