Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Customers Bancorp is a bank holding company of Customers Bank, a state-chartered bank in Pennsylvania. It provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals and families. The company offers depository products, commercial lending products, specialty lending products and consumer lending. In addition, the company offers other financial services, including Internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier services, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and positive pay services, as well as cash management services comprising account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. The bank has its branches in Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey. Customers Bancorp is headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CUBI. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $36.46 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.45. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.58. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $43.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.64 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 23.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven Issa sold 928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $32,544.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 2,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $99,319.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,870,508 over the last 90 days. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 20,556.4% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 273,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after purchasing an additional 272,372 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 206,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after buying an additional 7,447 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 134.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

