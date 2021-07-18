Cushing Asset Management LP Sells 7,274 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Cushing Asset Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,274 shares during the period. Clearway Energy makes up about 1.6% of Cushing Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cushing Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.25% of Clearway Energy worth $14,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWEN. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 4,704,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,389,000 after acquiring an additional 249,459 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 323.8% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 307,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,817,000 after purchasing an additional 234,910 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 374,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after buying an additional 220,308 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 34.7% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 797,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,452,000 after buying an additional 205,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 151.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 244,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after buying an additional 147,074 shares during the period. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CWEN stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $26.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,246,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.69 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.55.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.68. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.00 million. Research analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.329 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

CWEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.55 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 27,100 shares in the company, valued at $665,305. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global purchased 16,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.70 per share, for a total transaction of $416,828.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 23,590 shares of company stock valued at $603,587. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

