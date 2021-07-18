Cushing Asset Management LP Sells 2,075 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Cushing Asset Management LP lessened its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 8.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 232,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,735,000 after purchasing an additional 18,569 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in CyrusOne by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 179,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,137,000 after buying an additional 9,064 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in CyrusOne by 16.0% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 11.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,688,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,389,000 after acquiring an additional 171,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 8.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter.

In other CyrusOne news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,913.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.97. 524,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,164. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.50. CyrusOne Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.31%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CONE shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.27.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

