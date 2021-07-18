Cushing Asset Management LP Has $959,000 Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABMD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at $130,690,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 13.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,442,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,097,173,000 after buying an additional 400,501 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Abiomed by 65.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 937,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $298,700,000 after buying an additional 370,442 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Abiomed by 31.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $288,766,000 after buying an additional 216,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Abiomed by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 282,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,721,000 after acquiring an additional 67,280 shares during the period. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abiomed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $351.25.

In other Abiomed news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $8,133,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,989,197.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Joseph Riccelli sold 110,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total transaction of $32,015.13. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ABMD traded up $7.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $317.98. 152,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,421. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $242.73 and a 1-year high of $387.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $300.81.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Abiomed’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Abiomed Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

