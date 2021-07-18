Cushing Asset Management LP Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Cushing Asset Management LP trimmed its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 6.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 14,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,724,000. 20.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.51. The stock had a trading volume of 15,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,259. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.38. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $95.80 and a 12 month high of $193.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 16.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

