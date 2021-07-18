Cushing Asset Management LP Decreases Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Cushing Asset Management LP lessened its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total transaction of $4,017,666.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,011,627.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total value of $7,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,975,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,501 shares of company stock valued at $14,799,508 in the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EQIX traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $831.47. 541,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,398. The company has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $845.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $780.81.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $864.48.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.