Cushing Asset Management LP Cuts Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Cushing Asset Management LP cut its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Antero Midstream makes up about 0.5% of Cushing Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $4,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Antero Midstream by 66.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jonestrading cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.71.

Shares of AM stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $9.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,875,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Antero Midstream Co. has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $10.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 3.31.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $243.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.51 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

