Crowny (CRWNY) Price Hits $0.0100 on Major Exchanges

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. Crowny has a total market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $98,970.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowny coin can now be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Crowny has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00040226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00105613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00147712 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,792.36 or 1.00234543 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Crowny Profile

Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Buying and Selling Crowny

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crowny using one of the exchanges listed above.

