Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) PT Raised to C$19.00 at CIBC

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CRR.UN. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.75 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Desjardins lowered Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$18.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.83.

Shares of TSE CRR.UN opened at C$18.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.00 billion and a PE ratio of 36.35. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$12.67 and a 12 month high of C$18.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.0742 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 177.30%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

