Critical Survey: Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) and Pledge Petroleum (OTCMKTS:PROP)

Pledge Petroleum (OTCMKTS:PROP) and Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pledge Petroleum and Alto Ingredients’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pledge Petroleum N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A Alto Ingredients $897.02 million 0.41 -$15.12 million $0.08 63.00

Pledge Petroleum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alto Ingredients.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Pledge Petroleum and Alto Ingredients, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pledge Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Alto Ingredients 0 0 3 0 3.00

Alto Ingredients has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 98.41%. Given Alto Ingredients’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alto Ingredients is more favorable than Pledge Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares Pledge Petroleum and Alto Ingredients’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pledge Petroleum N/A N/A N/A Alto Ingredients 1.82% 15.38% 8.25%

Volatility and Risk

Pledge Petroleum has a beta of -10.28, indicating that its share price is 1,128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alto Ingredients has a beta of 3.06, indicating that its share price is 206% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.8% of Alto Ingredients shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Alto Ingredients shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alto Ingredients beats Pledge Petroleum on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pledge Petroleum

Pledge Petroleum Corp. intends to produce renewable diesel fuel and biochar. The company is based in Maryville, Tennessee.

About Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients, Inc. produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. It operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. The company offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners; alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used for corn oils and carbon dioxide. It also provides essential ingredients, such as dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed used in commercial animal feed and pet food; and fuel-grade ethanol used as transportation fuel and distillers corn oil used as a biodiesel feedstock, as well as fuel-grade ethanol produced by third parties. In addition, the company offers transportation, storage, and delivery services through third-party service providers. It sells ethanol to integrated oil companies and gasoline marketers; essential ingredient feed products to dairies and feedlots; and corn oil to poultry and biodiesel customers. The company operates seven ethanol production facilities, including three plants in the Midwestern states of Illinois; and four plants located in the Western states of California, Oregon, and Idaho. The company was formerly known as Pacific Ethanol, Inc. and changed its name to Alto Ingredients, Inc. in January 2021. Alto Ingredients, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

