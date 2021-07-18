CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $5,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRSP. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.0% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 29.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRSP. raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.72.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total value of $1,266,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,666.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $3,792,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,526,213.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 110,375 shares of company stock valued at $15,506,280 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $126.25 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $76.71 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 2.28.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,630.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 million. Research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

