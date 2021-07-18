CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,536 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $7,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,774,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,684,000 after buying an additional 143,504 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,290,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,226,000 after acquiring an additional 117,076 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 978,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,216,000 after acquiring an additional 68,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,988,000 after acquiring an additional 227,927 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,215,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI raised CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.72.

CRSP opened at $126.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.45. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $76.71 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,630.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total transaction of $1,266,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,666.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $3,792,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,526,213.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,375 shares of company stock valued at $15,506,280. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.