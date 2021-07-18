Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its stake in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 99.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,160 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 1,692,840 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Cree were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CREE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cree during the fourth quarter worth about $294,455,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Cree by 17.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,663,314 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,044,894,000 after buying an additional 1,414,992 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cree during the fourth quarter worth about $72,793,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cree during the first quarter worth about $50,702,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cree by 122.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 740,523 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $80,072,000 after buying an additional 407,464 shares in the last quarter.

Cree stock opened at $86.09 on Friday. Cree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.39 and a 12 month high of $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.35.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. Cree had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 60.56%. The business had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CREE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Cree from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on Cree in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.92.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

