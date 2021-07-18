Credits (CS) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.47 Million

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. Credits has a market capitalization of $4.47 million and approximately $279,497.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credits coin can currently be bought for $0.0200 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Credits has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00011631 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000150 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000518 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.