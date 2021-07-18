Creditcoin (CTC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.20 Billion

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for $2.12 or 0.00006683 BTC on major exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.20 billion and approximately $4.94 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 13% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,846.85 or 1.00196126 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00035318 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00051990 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000861 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003180 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00008786 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

