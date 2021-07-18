Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 395,400 shares, an increase of 75.4% from the June 15th total of 225,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,002,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the first quarter worth about $76,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 77.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the first quarter valued at about $159,000.

