Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “GBX 2,250” Price Target for Relx (LON:REL)

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) target price on Relx (LON:REL) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

REL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, July 5th. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,940 ($25.35) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Relx currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,161.18 ($28.24).

Shares of REL opened at GBX 2,056 ($26.86) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,913.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £39.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.17, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Relx has a 52 week low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,081.24 ($27.19).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

