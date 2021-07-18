Credit Suisse AG Sells 16,359 Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,359 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. 40.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other GrowGeneration news, CEO Darren Lampert sold 186,245 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $8,198,504.90. Also, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $1,562,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,515.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 512,489 shares of company stock worth $22,240,266. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GRWG stock opened at $38.08 on Friday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $67.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.32 and a beta of 2.90.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.30 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on GRWG. Northland Securities began coverage on GrowGeneration in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

