Credit Suisse AG Purchases 929 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 102,919 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the first quarter worth about $2,034,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Steers by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Cohen & Steers by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNS opened at $79.22 on Friday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.03 and a 52 week high of $82.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 66.18% and a net margin of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $125.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.04%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

