Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,528 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after buying an additional 25,589 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Eventbrite by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Eventbrite during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Eventbrite by 274.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Eventbrite by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

EB stock opened at $16.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 3.09.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 192.51% and a negative return on equity of 39.38%. The company had revenue of $27.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.56 million. Analysts anticipate that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Charles Baker sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $933,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,022 shares in the company, valued at $766,782.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

