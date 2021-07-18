Credit Suisse AG Increases Holdings in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 16.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 916,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,802 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in New Gold were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in New Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in New Gold by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in New Gold by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11,889 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in New Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in New Gold by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 19,270 shares during the last quarter. 34.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New Gold alerts:

NGD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on New Gold from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. New Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.03.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.00. New Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD).

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.