Credit Suisse AG Decreases Holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 20.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,554,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,756,000 after buying an additional 48,514 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 437,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,333,000 after buying an additional 76,815 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Alamo Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 334,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,293,000 after purchasing an additional 27,025 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alamo Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,774,000 after purchasing an additional 15,634 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Alamo Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,923,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALG. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

ALG stock opened at $143.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.52 and a 12 month high of $165.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $311.19 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.43%.

In other news, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.96, for a total value of $75,031.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,109 shares in the company, valued at $807,017.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christy Dipietro acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.30 per share, with a total value of $54,900.00. Insiders sold 21,956 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,945 over the last 90 days. 3.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.