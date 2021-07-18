Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) CEO Sells $39,637.08 in Stock

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $39,637.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,681,538.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Benjamin Wolin sold 5,556 shares of Covetrus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $152,790.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of Covetrus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $72,894.72.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of Covetrus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $81,312.06.

CVET opened at $24.10 on Friday. Covetrus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.74 and a 52-week high of $40.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.21, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.75.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVET. Guggenheim raised Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Covetrus by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,893,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,293,000 after buying an additional 972,278 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Covetrus by 1.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,173,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,880,000 after buying an additional 175,090 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Covetrus by 17.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,888,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,530,000 after buying an additional 585,304 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Covetrus by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,824,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,668,000 after buying an additional 139,390 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Covetrus by 14.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,588,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,594,000 after buying an additional 198,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

