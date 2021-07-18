Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) CEO Sells $152,790.00 in Stock

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $152,790.00.

Benjamin Wolin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 13th, Benjamin Wolin sold 1,498 shares of Covetrus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $39,637.08.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of Covetrus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $72,894.72.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of Covetrus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $81,312.06.

CVET opened at $24.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -301.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.75. Covetrus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.74 and a 52-week high of $40.78.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. Research analysts forecast that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Covetrus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 695,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,836,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,173,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,880,000 after purchasing an additional 175,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

