Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covestro AG manufactures polymers and performance plastics. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes coatings, adhesives, insulating materials, sealants, polycarbonates and polyurethanes. It serves automotive, construction, health, electronics and medical engineering industries. Covestro AG is based in Leverkusen, Germany. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on COVTY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Covestro from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of COVTY opened at $33.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. Covestro has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $38.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

