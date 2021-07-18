Covalis Capital LLP Takes $493,000 Position in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU)

Covalis Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,478,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,433,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $874,000.

RXR Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,087. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $10.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

