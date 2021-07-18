Covalis Capital LLP Invests $7.16 Million in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 623,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,164,000. Magnolia Oil & Gas comprises 1.5% of Covalis Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,479,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,292 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,772,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,671,000 after purchasing an additional 502,147 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,926,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,474 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,346,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,902,000 after purchasing an additional 322,402 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $29,254,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.23.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.78. 1,931,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,108,795. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.16. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $16.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $207.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.83 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 10.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $109,060,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

