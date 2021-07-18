Covalis Capital LLP Cuts Stake in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

Covalis Capital LLP cut its holdings in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 623,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 98,947 shares during the quarter. Enel Américas makes up about 1.1% of Covalis Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Covalis Capital LLP’s holdings in Enel Américas were worth $5,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos increased its position in Enel Américas by 407,467.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 1,521,726,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,352,853 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Enel Américas by 31.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,570,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,239,000 after buying an additional 1,318,549 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Enel Américas by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,326,000 after buying an additional 39,019 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Enel Américas by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,399,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,501,000 after acquiring an additional 382,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 673.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,295,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enel Américas stock remained flat at $$7.11 on Friday. 991,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.02. Enel Américas S.A. has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $8.88.

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter. Enel Américas had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 6.56%.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.1583 per share. This is a positive change from Enel Américas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Enel Américas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Enel Américas Company Profile

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. As of December 31, 2020, it had 11,269 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 25.6 million distribution customers.

