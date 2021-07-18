Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) PT Lowered to $345.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $381.00 to $345.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 58.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on COUP. Raymond James set a $220.06 price objective on Coupa Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.50.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $217.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.01 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $242.49. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $215.00 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.81, for a total value of $249,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at $461,436.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.69, for a total value of $13,234,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,624,851.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,289 shares of company stock worth $42,210,558. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $851,000.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

