Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CEO Sells $11,993,000.00 in Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.86, for a total transaction of $11,993,000.00.

Robert Bernshteyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Robert Bernshteyn sold 7,924 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $1,929,414.76.

On Monday, May 17th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $11,212,500.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.69, for a total value of $13,234,500.00.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $217.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $242.49. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $215.00 and a 12 month high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.01 and a beta of 1.45.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 22.7% in the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 232,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,272,000 after buying an additional 43,082 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at $9,784,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Coupa Software by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 248,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,211,000 after purchasing an additional 67,773 shares during the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coupa Software by 339.1% during the 1st quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,702,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Coupa Software by 396.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,334,000 after purchasing an additional 128,052 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $292.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $381.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.50.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

