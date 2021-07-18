Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) COO Sells $3,264,000.00 in Stock

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) COO Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $3,264,000.00.

Shares of CRSR stock opened at $29.33 on Friday. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $51.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and a PE ratio of 18.92.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,411,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,806,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $634,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRSR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.90.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

