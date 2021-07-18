Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. is the manufacturer of exterior building products primarily in North America. The company manufactures windows, vinyl siding, insulated metal panels, metal roofing and wall systems and metal accessories. Cornerstone Building Brands Inc., formerly known as NCI Building Systems Inc., is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CNR. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. DA Davidson raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Cornerstone Building Brands stock opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $19.73.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNR. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the first quarter worth $25,215,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 397.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,702 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 372.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,272,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,239 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 3,000.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 919,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,533,000 after purchasing an additional 889,877 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 205.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,215,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,058,000 after acquiring an additional 817,490 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

