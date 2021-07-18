Corient Capital Partners LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 392.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $61.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.55. The firm has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 29.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 137.93%.

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $206,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,770.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,100 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $88,143.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $368,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $366,533 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.