Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,371 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in KT in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in KT in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in KT in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in KT in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in KT in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

KT opened at $14.35 on Friday. KT Co. has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.30. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86.

KT (NYSE:KT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that KT Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KT Profile

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

