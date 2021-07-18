CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $19.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.27, but opened at $13.71. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. CorePoint Lodging shares last traded at $13.86, with a volume of 7,726 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get CorePoint Lodging alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPLG. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.64. The company has a market cap of $817.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.97.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.42). CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 51.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.56%. Analysts anticipate that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG)

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.