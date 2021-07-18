CoreFirst Bank & Trust Sells 97 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.9% of CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $26,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.51. 9,346,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,266,208. The firm has a market cap of $344.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.97%.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $134,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,763.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,656,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,274,280 shares of company stock valued at $306,698,582. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.25.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

