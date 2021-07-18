CoreFirst Bank & Trust Sells 951 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lessened its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 82.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 615,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,452,000 after acquiring an additional 277,803 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.6% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,594,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,251,000 after acquiring an additional 40,738 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 30.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DD stock traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.21. 3,569,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,539,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.03. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.12 and a 12 month high of $87.27. The company has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.52.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DD. Barclays began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.78.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.