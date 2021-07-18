CoreFirst Bank & Trust Sells 951 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Corteva were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 450.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,793,000 after buying an additional 121,841 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 425.6% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 43,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 34,930 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Corteva by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,473,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,688,000 after buying an additional 35,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.21.

In other Corteva news, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,600 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington acquired 3,290 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTVA traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,419,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $49.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.57.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

