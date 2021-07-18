CoreFirst Bank & Trust Makes New Investment in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the first quarter worth about $62,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 12.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 16.6% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the first quarter worth about $197,000.

Shares of NYSE MUI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.74. 48,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,482. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $16.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

About BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

