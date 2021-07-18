CoreFirst Bank & Trust Has $972,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,878,000 after buying an additional 2,154,160 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,738,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,542,000 after buying an additional 2,523,225 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 146,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 25,940 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WFC traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.28. 27,838,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,714,476. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.40. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $48.13. The stock has a market cap of $183.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.70.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

