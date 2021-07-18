CoreFirst Bank & Trust Has $557,000 Stock Position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,074 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 634.8% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 106,322 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 91,852 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $534,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,963 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,623,985 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $193,695,000 after buying an additional 61,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFN traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.35. 509,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,976. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.35.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 25.23%. The business had revenue of $55.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.92 million. Equities analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, CEO John B. Dicus sold 14,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $189,880.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,314,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,102,880.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.