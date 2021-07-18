Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) PT Lowered to C$5.25

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 56.25% from the stock’s current price.

CMMC has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TD Securities cut Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.22.

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock opened at C$3.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$701.43 million and a PE ratio of 6.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.65 and a 12 month high of C$5.07.

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, Director Allan Thomas Cloke sold 388,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total transaction of C$1,610,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$262,840.25. Also, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total value of C$105,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,048,311.60. Insiders have sold 435,000 shares of company stock worth $1,809,420 over the last 90 days.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

