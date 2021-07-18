Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target Cut to C$5.25 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its target price dropped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 56.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities lowered Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC boosted their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.22.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

CMMC opened at C$3.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$701.43 million and a PE ratio of 6.52. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.65 and a 1 year high of C$5.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.97.

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.11, for a total transaction of C$28,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 329,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,352,190. Also, Director Allan Thomas Cloke sold 388,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total transaction of C$1,610,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$262,840.25. Insiders sold a total of 435,000 shares of company stock worth $1,809,420 over the last three months.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.