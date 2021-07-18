Convergence Tops One Day Trading Volume of $581,545.00 (CONV)

Convergence (CURRENCY:CONV) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Convergence has a total market capitalization of $17.66 million and $581,545.00 worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Convergence has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Convergence coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00048891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002563 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00014039 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.33 or 0.00805397 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

About Convergence

Convergence (CONV) is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 853,350,519 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

Buying and Selling Convergence

